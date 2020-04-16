ENGlobal to Announce Q1 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on May 7

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2020 at 9:00am EDT to discuss the company's first quarter 2020 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.

CEO William Coskey and CFO Mark Hess will highlight ENGlobal's continuing profitability in the first quarter, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (Toll Free) 844-369-8770 domestically or 862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5-to-10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/34133

You may access the teleconference replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically or 919-882-2331 internationally, referencing conference ID 34133 or by visiting the company's web site. The replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00am EDT on May 14, 2020.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (Nasdaq:ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal's Engineering segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

CONTACT:

Mark A. Hess

Phone: (281) 878-1000

E-mail: ir@ENGlobal.com

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

