Jacada Named a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA) 2020

Jacada is one of only two vendors to be included in the Everest Group Peak Matrix assessments for both RPA (2019) and IVA (2020). Read on to find out why IVA and RPA are essential to accelerate digital transformation and intelligent automation initiatives

ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations seek to boost digital customer engagement and automate as much of their business operations as possible, the convergence of RPA and IVA has arrived and Jacada (https://www.jacada.com?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=home-page) is leading the charge.



Everest Group's latest research acknowledges Jacada's strength in providing end-to-end customer service automation solutions with its Intelligent Virtual Agent (https://www.jacada.com/products/intelligent-assistant?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=intelligent-assistant) (IVA) technology and its ability to seamlessly transition across channels as a key advantage to the customer experience.

"We have positioned Jacada as a Major Contender in our PEAK Matrix for IVA software products in 2020," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Jacada's intelligent self-service solution combines AI, NLU, and RPA technologies to provide automated conversational services. Its advanced dialog management capabilities, library of pre-built intents, robust analytics platform, and flexible hosting options position it well for success in the future as the adoption of IVA solution accelerates."

The assessment also noted that buyers have lauded Jacada for its ability to offer strong pre- and post-implementation support, as well as its flexibility in accommodating client requests into the solution. They have also expressed satisfaction with Jacada's long-term vision of the product and its ability to implement changes.

"We listened to our clients who are the real heroes striving to deliver great customer service every day. With different teams building the customer experience in silos using different tools, it's extremely challenging for customer operations leaders to deliver a consistent experience using the traditional approach. We believe there's a better way to serve," said Kumaran Shanmuhan, Chief Growth Officer, Jacada.

Jacada Interact (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/jacada-interact-platform?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=interact) helps customer operations teams design and automate the customer experience across any channel or modality (https://www.jacada.com/blog/what-s-a-multimodal-customer-experience?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=blog-multimodal), while leveraging the best conversational AI in the market and Jacada's proven robotic process automation (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/csrpa?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=csrpa) technology.

Jacada's low code automation platform offers a best of breed approach to conversational AI to maximize choice and agility for its clients. A visual drag-and-drop designer fully equipped with automation accelerators enables business analysts and other citizen developers to rapidly leverage industry leading AI from Google Dialogflow, IBM Watson (https://www.jacada.com/blog/jacada-google-dialogflow-address-concerns-of-enterprise-organizations-who-are-eager-to-leverage-cognitive-services-in-customer-service?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=blog-cognitive-services) and others, to assemble intelligent virtual agents that can assist customers and employees everywhere - chatbots on website, apps and messaging platforms, voice bots at the IVR and personal assistants, and multimodal bots that complement multiple modalities (voice & visual, graphical & conversational modalities among others) -- to deliver delightful experiences that drive customer loyalty and operational excellence.

It comes as no surprise to Jacada management that this latest accomplishment comes on the heels of being named a Major Contender (https://www.jacada.com/press-releases/jacada-continues-to-impress-declared-a-major-contendor-in-robotic-process-automation-rpa?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=everest-press-rpa) in the 2019 annual report, RPA - Technology Vendor Landscape With Products PEAK Matrix Assessment, also by Everest Group. These recognitions and Jacada's placement as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management 2020 (https://www.jacada.com/press-releases/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-workforce-engagement-management-report?utm_source=news&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=everest-iva-2020&utm_content=gartner-press-mq) provide further evidence to how Jacada is revolutionizing customer service automation.

About Jacada

Jacada is a global leader in customer service automation delivering intelligent self-service and workforce engagement management solutions for enterprise clients.?Using a CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada's contact center solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA. With our low-code automation and AI hub, we create a collaborative experience between customers, employees, and robots.

