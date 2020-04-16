Food Industry Leader Signs With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to Make Headway in Tech Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / A food industry leader specializing in nutrition analysis and food labeling has signed on with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to increase their brand awareness within the technology space.

Although the brand has successfully established itself in the food industry as a reliable platform, it wants to increase its level of recognition in tech-focused outlets and communities. Through the Guided Tour, the business will look to develop its reputation as a tech company while leveraging their past successes in food and nutrition circles to increase their overall awareness.

"This is a huge opportunity for their team, as they launch new innovative products and platforms, we plan to get them more attention in the technology space for the work they are doing to serve their food industry partners," said Charlie Terenzio, Vice President of Earned Media Advantage Business.

"Brands that have had substantial levels of success in different industries are often one step ahead of the game when they look to target new ones. Not every one of our clients has experienced this level of success in the past, but when they have, it actually makes the outreach process a bit easier."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Releases today and learn how to compete in the industry.

