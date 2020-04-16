CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Appoints Star Buds CEO Brian Ruden as Special Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Ruden as a Special Advisor to the Company, effective April 15, 2020. Mr. Ruden is the founder and CEO of Star Buds. He will advise the Company in a variety of different areas including retail development and strategy, best practices and procedures and potential acquisition opportunities.

Star Buds operates 20 cannabis retail stores across Colorado, Oklahoma and Maryland, and has created a well-known portfolio of branded cannabis products that includes Kaviar concentrates and Star Bars Edibles. Mr. Ruden has provided consulting services to a number of cannabis-related operators, and currently sits on the board of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX:MDCL). Mr. Ruden, a former tax attorney, brings a decade of cannabis industry experience, and has international acclaim as a pioneer of the industry with hundreds of media appearances.

Mr. Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova, said, "We are very excited to leverage Brian's expertise and experience at this critical time of growth for our Company. Cordova has ambitious expansion plans for its retail business, and learning from someone who has built one of the most profitable cannabis retailers in the world will be extremely valuable."

Mr. Brian Ruden, Special Advisor of Cordova, commented, "I am thrilled to advise Cordova on its retail ambitions and look forward to assisting with their expansion of the Star Buds concept. I'm proud to be part of such a professional team."

As consideration for Mr. Ruden's appointment, the Company issued a total of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable until April 15, 2022 at a price of $0.35 per share. Upon issuance, 250,000 of such warrants vested immediately and the remainder shall vest over the next 18 months.

All securities issued by the Company are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and a day under applicable Canadian securities laws. This press release does not constitute a solicitation or offering to purchase any securities of the Company. All references to dollar amounts in this press release are in Canadian Dollars unless stated otherwise.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The Company cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or occur. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: global economic and market conditions; the war on terrorism and the potential for war or other hostilities in other parts of the world; the availability of financing and lines of credit; successful integration of acquired or merged businesses; changes in interest rates; management's ability to forecast revenues and control expenses, especially on a quarterly basis; unexpected decline in revenues without a corresponding and timely slowdown in expense growth; the Company's ability to retain key management and employees; intense competition and the Company's ability to meet demand at competitive prices and to continue to introduce new products and new versions of existing products that keep pace with technological developments, satisfy increasingly sophisticated customer requirements and achieve market acceptance; relationships with significant suppliers and customers; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's EDGAR and SEDAR filings.

