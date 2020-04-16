Cannabis Dispensary Mankind Hosts Pop-up to Support Local Community

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - CLSICS ("CLSICS" or the "Company"), a California-based premium consumer lifestyle cannabis company specializing in solventless rosin, today announced that its inaugural line of rosin-infused cannabis pre-rolls is exclusively available at renowned San Diego dispensary Mankind. Additionally, in partnership with Mankind, the Company has created a "pop-up shop" art experience in the lobby of the dispensary, showcasing the brand artwork created by local artist BB Bastidas. The immersive experience will be on display for six weeks beginning April 17.

In the coming weeks, CLSICS will become available at additional select cannabis retail storefronts in San Diego County.

"We are proud to introduce our first-of-their-kind products to consumers in San Diego," said CLSICS Founder and CEO Matthew Trautt. "With many cannabis businesses in California being deemed essential, and medicinal users still needing their medicine, we have moved forward with this launch and hope to inspire many with our amazing products and unique take on concentrates."

While some concentrates contain harmful solvents used in the extraction process, or require large dab rigs that can be overwhelming for consumers, CLSICS' products are made by pressing the freshest flower into clean rosin and then coating its pre-rolls in that rosin. CLSICS' products offer an easy, effective and discreet way to consume high-quality cannabis extracts and are paired with beautiful lifestyle branding that embodies its home region.

Trautt is a cannabis entrepreneur with years of experience in the legal cannabis California market. A native of San Diego, Trautt created the company to address the need for a consumable cannabis extract product that contained no solvents and was a clean way to consume concentrates. In building the brand, Trautt tapped long-time friend and famed local artist BB Bastidas to create a lifestyle brand that embodied their roots in Southern California yet welcomed consumers from all walks of life to enjoy what they have coined as "the Art of Rosin." The inaugural line features three main products:

1.3 Gram Rosin Pre-Roll - 1 g of high-quality indoor flower (no shake - no trim - all fresh), .3 g of fresh AAA bud flower rosin

1 g of high-quality indoor flower (no shake - no trim - all fresh), .3 g of fresh AAA bud flower rosin .7 Gram Rosin Mini Pre-Roll - .5 g of high-quality indoor flower (no shake - no trim - all fresh), .2 g rosin

.5 g of high-quality indoor flower (no shake - no trim - all fresh), .2 g rosin 4 Pack of .7 Gram Rosin Min Pre-Rolls - .5 g of high-quality indoor flower (no shake - no trim - all fresh), .2 g rosin

To celebrate the launch, Mankind transformed its lobby into a unique art experience that showcases original works of art designed for CLSICS by Bastidas. The pop-up's mission is to educate about the benefits of rosin over other forms of concentrates, and will allow consumers to meet the team behind the brand and answer questions.

Mankind Dispensary is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 7128 Miramar Rd in San Diego. All visitors must be 21 and over, or 18 and over with a state issued medical marijuana card. During these times of social distancing, Mankind is actively doing their part to ensure customers and staff are safe by adhering to the guidelines laid out by city and state organizations. Currently, Mankind allows five customers at a time in the store to allow for proper social distancing and will continue to do so until social distancing regulations and requirements are removed.

"Mankind is excited to be the exclusive spot for the CLSICS launch," said John Ziegler, Mankind's VP of Sales and Marketing. "We pride ourselves on providing the best selection of top quality cannabis products in the Southern California area and CLSICS rosin-infused line definitely meets that criteria. As a brand, CLSICS represents the San Diego cannabis community and culture really well and is a natural fit for Mankind. As a San Diego original ourselves, we believe this partnership was an easy move to make between two local companies that care about providing quality to our customers."

Trautt added, "While these are very hard times for many Americans, we have been working diligently to bring these products to market and knew that we must forge forward despite the hard economic timing to serve patients who need these products most. We could not be prouder of our team for pushing through this difficult time to launch such an amazing product line."

The art installation at Mankind dispensary is open to anyone aged 21 and up at 7128 Miramar Rd, Suite 10 in San Diego. For more information on CLSICS, their products or production process, visit CLISCS.com

About CLSICS

CLSICS, a California-based premium consumer lifestyle cannabis company specializing in solventless rosin, manufactures high-quality, solventless rosin pre-rolls that stay true to the roots of the original cannabis culture while simultaneously paving the path of the solventless future. CLSICS product line includes a 1.3 Gram Rosin Pre-Roll, .7 Gram Rosin Pre-Roll, and a 4 Pack of .7 Gram Rosin Pre-Rolls that are made with indoor buds and a minimally invasive process that preserves the potency, flavorful terpenes and valuable cannabinoids, that when present create an "entourage effect." Using the cleanest form of extraction with no butane, chemicals or solvents, CLSICS is bringing to life the purity of cannabis through the "Art of Rosin' and taking the industry back to the CLSICS.

