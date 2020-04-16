Patients Choice Laboratories and Indiana Health Care Association Partner to Bring COVID-19 Testing to Long Term Care Facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, has partnered with the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) to provide COVID-19 testing to more than 25,000 of Indiana's aging Hoosiers. The partnership will provide long term care facilities access to much needed testing that has been difficult to obtain throughout the coronavirus crisis. Testing for COVID-19 in long term care is critical for the well-being of facility residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older.

"Early detection and separation are keys to stemming the transmission of COVID-19 as long-term care facilities are at risk for the spread of infection," said Brad Moss, CEO of Patients Choice Laboratories. "PCL is excited to partner with the IHCA/INCAL in a joint effort to provide testing for Hoosiers who have the highest mortality rate to COVID-19."

"IHCA/INCAL is grateful to have Patients Choice Laboratories as a member of the association and for their willingness to dedicate testing capacity to long term care facilities," said Zach Cattell, President of the Indiana Health Care Association. "In following the CDC's testing guidelines, long term care facilities are testing residents in order to properly segment between non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 positive patients to help limit spread of the virus and help with more efficient use of scarce Personal Protective Equipment."

About Patients Choice Laboratories

Patients Choice Laboratories, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing services throughout the United States. Since 2013, Patients Choice Laboratories has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate and reliable results.

Patients Choice Laboratories offers an unmatched combination of innovative molecular testing services for urinary tract infections, wound infections, respiratory infections, nail infections and pharmacogenetics. For more information, please visit www.pclabsdx.com.

ABOUT IHCA/INCAL

IHCA/INCAL is the state's largest trade association and advocacy group representing for-profit and not-for-profit nursing homes, as well as assisted living communities and independent living. The association provides education, information, and advocacy for health care providers, consumers, and the workforce on behalf of its more than 446-member facilities.

COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics INthistogether Long Term Care

Media Contacts:

Patients Choice Laboratories

Brad Moss

317-850-9384

bmoss@pclabsindiana.com

Indiana Health Care Association

Deeksha Kapoor, Director of Communication

dkapoor@ihca.org | (317) 616-9002

SOURCE: Patients Choice Laboratories

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585371/Patients-Choice-Laboratories-and-Indiana-Health-Care-Association-Partner-to-Bring-COVID-19-Testing-to-Long-Term-Care-Facilities