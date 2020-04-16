Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company" or "Seabridge") announced today that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement from an existing shareholder for 1.2 million common shares of the Company at a price of $11.75 per share for gross proceeds of $14,100,000. No commissions were payable on this transaction.

The financing was made by way of private placement in Canada and the issued shares are subject to a four-month hold period in Canada expiring August 17, 2020. Seabridge has granted the private placee an option to increase the size of the private placement by an additional 240,000 common shares exercisable until May 15, 2020.

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company's principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

All reserve and resource estimates reported by the Corporation were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

