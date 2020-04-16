YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Creates Exhibition about United Nation's Humanitarian Sergio Vieira de Mello

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF), (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the creation of a new exhibition honoring the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Sr. Sergio Vieira de Mello, who was killed in 2003 alongside 22 colleagues when the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad was attacked by a terrorist organization.

Sergio Vieira de Mello had an inspiring career as a human rights activist and humanitarian diplomat. He had a record of successful conflict negotiation on United Nations assignments stretching from Bangladesh in his 20s to Bosnia, Lebanon, Kosovo and East Timor in the last decade of his life, he was talked of as a future United Nations secretary general. "His mandate in East Timor was unprecedented for the UN. He was essentially the war-torn territory's governor exerting powers which no UN official had ever held before"- Published in his obituary by The Guardian newspaper.

Vieira De Mello's accomplishments and life story inspired several documentaries and books, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by Samantha Powers that was used as a base for HBO's documentary entitled "Sergio".

On April 17th, 2020, NETFLIX (NASDAQ:NFLX) will release a biographical drama film about the United Nations diplomat entitled "Sergio". The film was premiered in January, at the Sundance Film Festival. The film is directed by Greg Barker and stars Wagner Moura as Sergio and Ana de Armas, as Carolina Larriera.

The exhibition was conceived by Carolina Larriera, a former member of the UN and fellow at Harvard University and Aline Sultani, responsible for the production of large events. YDreams Global, a subsidiary of YDX, is a co-creator and designer of the exhibition, responsible also for the execution and development of the immersive and interactive activations.

The exhibition, titled: "Sergio Vieira de Mello - Peace and Diversity" will focus on the life story and accomplishments of Sergio, sharing unique interactive activations, interviews, photos and art installations. It will help the public to understand his inspirations as a young man, and his mission to find a path to world peace and embracing diversity. I will also pay tribute to all the 23 people that were killed at the shocking bombing attack.

"We are happy and humbled to be part of such an inspiring project. Sergio was such a charismatic and determined humanitarian. He represents the desire for a better planet, less divided, more compassionate and peaceful. He was fundamental during some of the worst conflicts of our recent years and this is a way to keep his legacy and his work alive. We need more people like him and hope that the exhibition can be a step forward in that direction," stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation.

