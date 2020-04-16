Drop Technologies Inc.: Drop Delivery and Alt Thirty Six Partner To Launch Cashless Digital Payments for Cannabis Dispensaries and Delivery Companies

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Drop Delivery, is pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Alt Thirty Six, a digital payment and compliance platform, to provide cashless digital payments for our dispensary and delivery customers.

The World Health Organization has recently recommended people avoid using cash in order to limit spreading the COVID-19 virus, increasing the need to provide solutions for customers who are seeking cashless digital payment options for their purchases. With curbside pickup and delivery options quickly becoming the new norm for cannabis consumers, digital payments have not yet been widely available due to conflicting regulations. Alt Thirty Six's solutions enable retailers to offer fully compliant cashless digital payments for their customers similar to a "Venmo' for Cannabis. As an ACH originator, Alt Thirty Six facilitates electronic payments by allowing the customer to quickly and securely connect their bank account and initiate a bank transfer via the automated clearinghouse. The partnership between Drop Delivery and Alt Thirty Six will allow cannabis retailers to continue to serve their customers while prioritizing each customer's safety and that of their employees as well.

"Our goal has always been to empower businesses with the best technology to help them run efficiently and to properly service their customers. We are excited to partner with Alt Thirty Six to further our mission of providing a convenient, compliant and, most of all, safe experience for our clients during this time," said Vanessa Gabriel, co-founder, and CEO of Drop Delivery.

"We're proud to partner with a leading technology partner such as Drop Delivery to improve the efficiency of cannabis businesses while keeping dispensary employees and patients safe during this critical period. We'll continue to find new and innovative ways to support our customers throughout this crisis," said Ken Ramirez, co-founder, and CEO of Alt Thirty Six.

Alt Thirty Six currently operates in Arizona, California, Oregon and Massachusetts, and is awaiting approval in five more states.

ABOUT ALT THIRTY SIX:

By enabling simple and secure digital purchases, Alt Thirty Six has become the leading digital commerce infrastructure for legal cannabis businesses and customers. Alt Thirty Six provides proprietary technology, partnership platform, and banking relationships to the legal cannabis industry, helping merchants manage digital payments in-store, online and via delivery services to grow and run their business efficiently and stay compliant. Consumers pay for their products digitally with one click, and they can take advantage of loyalty programs and custom promotions. Follow Alt Thirty Six on Web, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news.

ABOUT DROP DELIVERY:

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry's only all-in-one compliant delivery management platform. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and it provides them with their own white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch their own delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com.

