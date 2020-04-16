Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C06Z ISIN: CA90348V1031 Ticker-Symbol: U9U 
Tradegate
16.04.20
16:13 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,009
+10,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0740,08916:46
0,0750,08616:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UCORE RARE METALS
UCORE RARE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UCORE RARE METALS INC0,089+10,62 %