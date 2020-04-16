Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020

16.04.2020 | 16:34
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020

PR Newswire

London, April 16

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

16 April 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

