The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
London, April 16
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
16 April 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 170 8732