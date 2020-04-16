Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by Bruce Stout and the global equity income team at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI). They aim to generate an above-average dividend yield, and long-term income and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of global equities and fixed income securities. The manager has an unconstrained investment approach, and favours emerging over developed markets, highlighting these regions' above-average growth prospects and orthodox monetary and fiscal policies. Portfolio turnover is very modest at c 10% pa, implying an average 10-year holding period for the fund's investments.

