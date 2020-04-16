A group of scientists in the United States has developed a weather forecasting model designed to better predict the solar irradiation that a given area will receive. The model uses satellite data to estimate the light transmission properties of clouds, a metric often overlooked in standard weather forecasting, but nonetheless vital in modeling PV energy yield.Weather reporting and longer-term climate modelling play a vital role for the solar industry, in deciding where and when projects are built, defining expected performance levels and providing certainty to investors. So far, however, weather ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...