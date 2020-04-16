AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" of Oman Insurance Company P.S.C. (OIC) (United Arab Emirates) (UAE).

The ratings reflect OIC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management. The revision of the outlooks to stable follows the strong corrective actions implemented by management on insurance and investment operations and AM Best's expectation that these actions will lead to sustained strong performance.

These actions, which began in 2018, included the company's increased focus on underwriting discipline, a strengthening of credit control procedures, and a de-risking of its invested asset portfolio. As a result of these actions, OIC delivered strong operating results in 2019, with the return on equity improving to 10.6%, from 0.5% in 2018. Furthermore, the company has implemented an expense savings initiative, which is expected to benefit the expense ratio over the next few years.

OIC's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In 2019, the company strengthened its balance sheet through the full repayment of external borrowings and a material reduction in overdue debtor balances. The balance sheet strength assessment benefits from the company's conservative investment strategy, which was de-risked further in 2019 following the sale of holdings in unlisted equities in 2019. AM Best expects OIC to actively manage its capital position, ensuring its capital base supports its business plans.

OIC has a leading market position in the UAE, where it ranks as the third largest listed insurance company by gross written premium. In 2019, gross premium revenues decreased marginally to AED 3.5 billion (2018: AED 3.7 billion) as part of the group's portfolio clean-up strategy. Whilst OIC's business continues to be concentrated in the UAE, it has a diversified underwriting portfolio by line of business across the life and non-life segments, and through its international facultative business.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005619/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho@ambest.com



Salman Siddiqui

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0331

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com