A new paper published by researchers at Malaysia's Multimedia University provides a new method to assess the effectiveness of different cooling systems for photovoltaic modules. The proposed technique relies on measuring the output of the module with added cooling and comparing this to its power rating under standard test conditions.Researchers at Malysia's Multimedia University have provided an overview on performance assessment and comparison among different methods for keeping solar panels cool in operation. PV modules are less efficient when operating at higher temperatures, and in many ...

