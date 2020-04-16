

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has reserved an hour daily to cater to curbside pickup orders for people deemed most at-risk for the coronavirus or COVID-19.



The retail giant said it has launched a pickup hour from 7 to 8 a.m. every day at select pickup store locations. The pickup hour will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and people in high-risk groups as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Walmart said its pickup associates follow enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while the point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers are not required to sign for the order.



According to Walmart, customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as 'At Risk Only.' Eligible customers will be allowed to opt in for the service.



Walmart noted that while the pickup time has been reserved specifically for these vulnerable groups, all other pickup times are also open for their use.



Walmart said that while its associates are working quickly to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup.



In mid-March, Walmart reduced its operating hours and added special shopping hours for senior customers due to the coronavirus crisis. The company changed its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, but said that stores opening later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.



The retail giant said that from March 24 through April 28, its stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older, as they could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The special shopping hours start one hour before the stores open.



From March 18, discount retailer Target has reserved the first hour of shopping on each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.



Dollar General said in mid-March that it plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day solely to senior shoppers and also amend its store operating hours from March 17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

