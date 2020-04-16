Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883206 ISIN: FR0000130395 Ticker-Symbol: RMC 
Tradegate
15.04.20
17:06 Uhr
100,00 Euro
-6,00
-5,66 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,70102,2018:33
100,20102,3017:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REMY COINTREAU SA100,00-5,66 %