Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of retail data analytics in combating the impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on the retail industry

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The top four retail analytics trends

2. The upcoming challenges

The retail sector is undergoing drastic shifts that are driven by technological advancements, growing customer expectations, and a rise in competitive forces. However, the growing data volumes have made it difficult for retailers to analyze and manage data, forcing them to make tough decisions that can make or break their success. To effectively address such issues, retail industry players must realize the true potential of analytics in retail and apply it in core areas to drive profitability through data-driven insights.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "The growing complexities around retail data management have made it crucial for the retail industry players to leverage retail data analytics to drive business outcomes and sustain a leading edge in the market."

Upcoming Retail Analytics Trends

Retail data analytics will help drive transformations in the post-pandemic world. The ability to decipher data using analytics will also empower retailers to predict future events by leveraging existing retail datasets.

Omnichannel experience Personalization of services Dynamic pricing models Predictive analysis and modeling

