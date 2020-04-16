SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Construction Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the construction management market.

The implications of the current pandemic impact of COVID 19 has painted a bleak business scenario in the global construction management market. If not a complete closure, delays and disruptions in construction projects are some of the visible implications in the construction management market. However, it will be wrong to deduce that such disruptions will eventually fade away once the pandemic situation is brought under control. As a matter of fact, this hour of emergency has exposed the gaping hole between the traditional sourcing and construction management procurement strategies and their synchronization with the dynamics of the market reality. This has essentially cemented the fact that sourcing and procurement strategies for every market must be aligned to the expectations of frequent dynamism in the market conditions.

On this note, this market intelligence report has enlisted the top construction management procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the projections of uncertainties in the construction management market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence construction management procurement decisions



A majority of buyers in the construction management market are exhibiting their affinity towards suppliers who practice high levels of adherence to lean principles of business operations. Such strategic partnerships are expected to facilitate the buyers with services and resources that are highly optimized and widen opportunities to save costs. The emergence of new suppliers is offering buyers the advantage of having a wider supply pool and thereby exercise better negotiating power over their incumbent suppliers.

Insights into best construction management procurement practices imperative for effective purchasing and supply management decisions



Typically, the chances ofcost-saving opportunities in this market tend to shrink as the deadline of the current contract tenure nears. It will be prudent of buyers to include sufficient interval between the initiation of new procurement and the expected start date of the new contract for construction management.

Potential risks during procurement in the construction management market



Suppliers tend to build in "cost buffers" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of complete understanding of buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending of buyers in the construction management market.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Construction Management Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the construction management market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the construction management market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the construction management suppliers and what are their cost structures?

