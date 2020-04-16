Regulatory News:

In the current pandemic context, PAT (Paris:ALPAT) announces the initiation of preliminary tests against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) for two of its active ingredients presently under development.

These active ingredients, which come from the company's exclusive portfolio and which production is already under control and protected by patents, have demonstrated in vitro and in vivo an ability to regulate general inflammation as well as an in vitro antiviral capacity on respiratory viruses like bronchiolitis (RSV) and influenza (H1N1) type.

In the event of positive results on SARS-CoV-2, the positioning of these products would be truly original because their dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory action could address both the viral load and the exaggerated inflammation responsible for pulmonary dysfunctions observed in patients with severe forms.

The development of these products could be accelerated in the current context but will nevertheless require rigorous monitoring of the protocols in order to be able, in the long term, to end up with new treatments to the benefit of patients suffering from the virus.

About PAT:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceutics, nutraceutical and agrochemical markets. Since its creation, the company has developed unique worldwide patented technologies for fast discovery of active molecules and their industrial production while preserving plant biodiversity (Target Binding and PAT Plant Milking). PAT is registered on EuroNext GrowthTM Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic: ALPAT).

