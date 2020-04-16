Cyber Security 1 AB: Notice of Material Change in Cyber1 Group Subsidiaries

Notice of Material Change in Cyber1 Group Subsidiaries

London United Kingdom - 16 April 2020 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the "Company") ("CYBER1") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), hereby notifies the market that its previously acquired subsidiaries Itway Turkey and Itway Greece have been released back to Itway S.p.A, who have now reassumed ownership of the subsidiaries.

The two subsidiaries (Itway Turkiye and Itway Hellas S.A), were acquired by CYBER1 in a transaction in late 2018. As part of the transaction, the parties had agreed that where CYBER1 was not able to pay certain amounts that had been adversely affected by a material change in the CYBER1 share price, Itway S.p.A would have the right to reacquire the subsidiaries for a nominal amount.

CYBER1 paid a total of €2.6m in cash and delivered a total of 16,666,666 CYBER1 shares at €0.48 per share to Itway S.p.A pursuant to the agreements underpinning the transaction. Despite having delivered on certain aspects CYBER1 was following a protracted, and in the end unfortunately unsuccessful negotiation with Itway S.p.A, ultimately not able to honour certain post-completion conditions of the transaction. Itway S.p.A have therefore, in accordance with the terms of the agreements, notified the Company of their immediate exercise of the option to reacquire the assets.

The Company will in due course provide an update on the wider ramifications of the unwinding of the transaction and will specifically provide an update on a course of action which will include the exercise of any of its rights under the agreements to recover monies paid to Itway S.p.A and the return of the CYBER1 shares delivered as part of the transaction.

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16.04.2020 at 18:00 CET.

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

