RomReal: 2019 Annual Report and Auditors Opinion

The Board of Directors of RomReal Ltd has approved today 16 April 2020 at 18:00 the 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Auditor's Opinion. Please find attached the 2019 Annual Report and end of year financial statements, as well as the 2019 Audit report issued by EY Norway.

RomReal will hold its Annual General Meeting on Friday 24th April 2020 at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda, at 13:00 local time.

For more information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • 19_RomReal_Revisjonsberetning_EYopinion (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85de250a-e94a-4ec8-be1e-b6a6ce7040e8)
  • RomReal Annual Report 2019_Final_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8971e53e-13b5-489e-8342-9aa89b99df56)
