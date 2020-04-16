Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.0833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1470735 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 58608 EQS News ID: 1023259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)