Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.6779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106763 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 58612 EQS News ID: 1023267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2020 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)