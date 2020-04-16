Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 184.2771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2298001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 58657 EQS News ID: 1023359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2020 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)