Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.7725 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 924549 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 58683 EQS News ID: 1023411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2020 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)