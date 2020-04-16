Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Announces Corporate Update(s)

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., (HWAL), through an open letter from its President and CEO Darnell Sutton, announces further corporate restructuring, current financial reports, and it's new and exciting business enterprise initiatives within the fast-growing innovative infrastructure and 5g fiber network industries, which will expand its reach into communities nationwide.

"On behalf of my family and I, we pray that this message finds you and your family and the communities which you live in, to be in very best of health and spirits! We extend our best wishes, as we all endure together these most turbulent times of unrest and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

We've all been forced to develop new and creative solutions to conducting business, meet project deadlines and supporting one another at home and work, while practicing healthy new lifestyle habits and the necessary social distancing within our communities.

Therefore; we are pleased to present to you the first edition of our monthly Hollywall Magazine (see link below) an interactive approach whereby you will receive updates, be able to engage with our teams and learn of our most recent efforts geared towards our ongoing business enterprises. Our commitment to you… we shall remain vigilant, steadfast and productive in all of our endeavors of expansion into new and innovative growth products and services, that we may continue to pursue our time honored promise of delivering the very best of offerings to our Hollywall stakeholders and the communities in which we are honored to serve.

These past several months have been quite productive…. Here are just a few highlights:

2020 further corporate restructuring of our enterprise (74,085,284 shares of restricted? common stock issued. Currently and Firmly maintained at 195,210 shares of common stock in the public float).

All HWAL convertible notes on its books have been converted to restricted common stock.

Established and staffed new HW corporate headquarters in Washington, DC. Located only one block from the White House at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20006.

Established and staffed HW NY satellite offices. Located at 200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10166, (due to COVID-19 all staff responsibly continue to work from home).

Retained the accounting firm Gonzalez & Hawkins, LLC, (G&H) a DC based minority-owned CPA firm. G&H prepared the financial review reports most recently filed with OTCMarkets.c?om ? , ? ? and has conducted Hollywall's pre-audit report in preparation of our current audit and pending S-1 Registration filing.

, ? and has conducted Hollywall's pre-audit report in preparation of our current audit and pending S-1 Registration filing. HW/ HWDC provided support services to the US Conference of Mayors, https://www.usmayors.org/ as well as our strategic corporate partners to include:? producing and participating in numerous events and procuring sponsors and panels for this year's past 88? th ? Winter Conference in Washington DC January 22-24, 2020. For conference highlights please go to: https://hollywall.com/the-united-states-conference-of-mayors-88th-winter-meeting-2020/.?

Winter Conference in Washington DC January 22-24, 2020. For conference highlights please go to: https://hollywall.com/the-united-states-conference-of-mayors-88th-winter-meeting-2020/.? We are currently working with and planning this year's upcoming Fall US Conference of Mayors Meeting in Austin, Texas with host Mayor Steve Adler along with his team and the vibrant City of Austin, Texas.

We are also pleased to announce a new subsidiary expansion to our operations, the Hollywall Development Company (HWDC) a state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure and telecommunications network solutions-based company.

HWDC and its team have developed substantive B2B? relationships and new strategic alliances with the best and the brightest companies operating in the fiber network and telco space. These new alliances have afforded our dynamic team of seasoned professionals to expand our operations in a much more effective and efficient manner, as we diligently pursue these high profit business enterprises. Our joint mission is designed to address the ongoing issues, by developing solutions to the broadband digital divide? forced upon the most vulnerable in the underserved? rural and urban sectors of our communities nationwide.

We call this Hollywall initiative,"Fiber to the People?"? ? ™

HWDC is also accelerating its plans to deploy the ?use of its vast HW libraries, into the 5G? technology arena through small cell nodes and fiber conduits, which will power the HWTV? channel? - for education, entertainment and other media content to consumers worldwide by? streaming news, business, education, television, movies, games and music.

As mentioned in the coming weeks and months ahead, HWDC will be announcing many of these new and exciting corporate partnerships and acquisitions, as well as formed alliances with various federal agencies, city and state municipalities to include our Nation's Capital, Washington DC, throughout the rural landscape of Alabama, the vast Lonestar State of Texas, many cities that dot the beautiful coastlines of California and the Empire State of New York.... so, join us... stay? tuned...stay informed...the best is yet to come!

As you may have noticed the first edition of the Hollywall Magazine is entitled, "It's A New? Day" ?… for our company, families and community. During these challenging times we've come to embrace an unfathomable truth... that we are all creatures of community… that we seek out one another's company and companionship because we are compelled to share our lives, to give of ourselves, and to be there for one another. We all feel the incessant need to keep up with the breathtaking latest breaking? news? and yes, it is indeed important to hear what our leading physicians and experts have to share to remain healthy and safe.

But our hope is that you will not only keep up with the breaking news chatter or even our latest business endeavors, but you will consider tuning into the Hollywall? Soul Community?? Channel…. Coming Soon, ?which we hope ??will offer you a brief respite from the madness...a special place of refreshing and relaxation of a gathering of like-minded soul companions to simply listen to music, read and perhaps share meaningful and nourishing exchanges of truth and conversations. An interaction of a circle of soul companions of enlightened people from every faith, ethnicity and background sharing the unimaginable power of grace?.

A New Day...during this blossoming Season of Springtime and Renewal, we invite you to join us as we continue to Pray for the Leaders of our Community, City, State and Nation? as well as the support of the tireless work of our courageous nurses, doctors and emergency first responders? that serve all of us well.

May a fresh breeze of inspiration blow your way, moving away the clouds of anxiety, fear and despair and, that gentle breeze light your path with an unvarnished truth of hope... in support of your precious spirit becoming refreshed and renewed as your family and community become healed! Hopefully inspiring us all to become just a bit more in tune and caring of the community we live in. And that, we become more engaged and cherish the new alliances, which are being formed within the heat of this crisis as we offer a fragrant gift of our precious humanity to forge together a newer, more inclusive path for all.

Finally, consider taking just a little bit of time out of your busy routine today and allow your spirit to usher in its peace, for your no doubt - weary soul… just be still…re-connect... and allow your gentle spirit… to graciously… just be … all while you allow the power within you to humbly exhibit acts of patience, kindness, grace, generosity and love in your thoughts, words and deeds towards your family and community...

Breathe Well...

My Peace I Leave with You…",

states Darnell Sutton President/CEO

(Click here for HW Magazine and full story)

About Hollywall Development Company

Hollywall Development Company, (HWDC), a division of Hollywall? Entertainment, Inc., www.hollywall.com, is a? minority-majority controlled, and operated consortium enterprise company led by Founder & President Darnell Sutton, an award-winning visionary, strategist, and entrepreneur. HWDC consists of seasoned corporate executives from major industries along with partnerships including investment banks, global capital funds, public financial and wealth management firms, construction and engineering companies, federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profits, faith-based organizations, and housing authorities.

HWDC is building, restoring and creating "smart" cities, communities, and networks throughout the United States. Areas of HWDC services, initiatives, and investments include 5G networks, IoT, smart city technologies, affordable housing, energy, schools and education, transportation, clean water and waste management.

HWDC has partnered with a national P3 Foundation, and a preeminent global NYSE Financial services firm, which provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services to clients.

About Hollywall Entertainment Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. is a multi-faceted construction/developer, media, entertainment, telecommunications, technology and broadcasting company operating through one subsidiary, Hollywall Development Company, (HWDC) and seven divisions: Hollywall School, Hollywall Music, Hollywall TV, HW Productions, HW Networks, HWRadio, and HWDC Foundation. Hollywall Entertainment is engaged in maximizing rights to its music, film, television, home videos and software game libraries. The company is developing a digital distribution and verification system to improve customer delivery, quality control and revenues for artists, writers, content developers, copyright owners and shareholders. Hollywall owns exclusive and non-exclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute over 17,500 songs from Music Recording Masters.

Hollywall's recorded music master rights consist of all the "Proprietary Rights," as outlined in its original contracts on file. The master recordings contain performances by such legends as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and other multiple platinum selling acts. The music master recordings include songs that have never been released in addition to songs that have been released by other record companies which hold similar licensing rights to market the songs.

