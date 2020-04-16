Calamus Enterprises LLC: April Showers in Need of May Makeovers Bathrooms on a Budget, CE Refinishing Opens Branch in West Palm Beach

This is of course a twist on our beloved 'April showers bring May flowers"

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / During the currently extended home-stays and more frequent hand-washings, April shower however inspired me to reconsider my bathroom instead. I have always enjoyed soaking in a bubble bath at the end of a workday; this is my very own private spa and I redecorated it accordingly - calm earthy tones, lots of air-purifying green houseplants that enjoy the steamy subtropical 'climate', a fair amount of tea-lights and the mandatory statue of Buddha overlooking the big soaking tub. The floor tiles create the illusion of a stone footpath in Bali. All in all quite a relaxing scene, except... the floor tiles do not line up quite as I had hoped and that irritates the serenity out of me. Even when relaxing in lavender foam and listening to Gregorian chants.

Of course, I only have myself to blame, as I am not a home remodeling pro but a typical weekend warrior. Armed with tons of inspiration from too many DIY TV shows and some basic supplies shows I stormed the shores of my bathroom one frenzied weekend and ...

All this got me thinking, how bathrooms are just as important as kitchens when one sells or buys a home. It is difficult to explain to many sellers why a custom made wet-bar in the basement or a lavish pool that they poured so much money into installing them may actually be a deterrent to prospective buyers and the seller will not necessarily see a return on their investment. It takes a very particular client who wants to take on maintaining a pool and a like-minded party animal who would appreciate a wet bar. However - one can never go wrong by adding resale value with an updated kitchen or a well thought out bathroom, since those are rooms we all appreciate and actually use on a daily basis.

Undertaking a total demolition is daunting, so I came across an option offered by Calamus-Enterprises.com Their bathtub refinishing service boasts of over ten years of experience and stellar testimonials, with offices in posh places like Los Angeles and San Diego in California, and West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Pretty demanding clientele, I would assume. Their service offers tile and tub re-glazing with any color of the rainbow and is vastly superior to just slapping a plastic shell over and existing shower stall or bathtub. They will also include minor cosmetic repairs and grout sealing. Best of all - Calamus Enterprise's bathtub refinishing allows customers to design any style bathroom in any color scheme, without having to choose colors based on the original bathtub, sink, or toilet color. Ceramic tile can be repaired and resurfaced as well, allowing for complete bathroom color changes in a matter of hours, without disrupting the walls, plumbing or electrical work inside of a bathroom. Bathtub reglazing can be performed on porcelain, fiberglass, and acrylic. This means saving about 90% of the typical $2000 - $5000 average bathroom remodeling cost. In these troubled times, this sounds like a great option in creating your oasis of calm and cleanliness.

More information about CE Bathtub Refinishing can be found at https://www.cerefinishing.com/, while details on the other brands at Calamus are available at https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/.

By Ave Maria Blithe, writer & real estate professional

CONTACT:

Alex Husak

calamus.enterprises@gmail.com

786-490-7574

301-275-5640

https://www.odorremoval.us/coronavirus-removal-service/

SOURCE: Calamus Enterprises LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585404/April-Showers-in-Need-of-May-Makeovers-Bathrooms-on-a-Budget-CE-Refinishing-Opens-Branch-in-West-Palm-Beach