

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide crossed 2 million Thursday.



According to the latest data provided by Worldometer, a total of 2,102,320 people have tested positive for the deadly virus, and 136,116 have died due to the disease.



The death toll in the United States, the country where the most people have died of COVID-19, crossed 30,000 with more than 638,000 confirmed cases by the end of Wednesday.



President Donald Trump said he will announce new guidelines on easing coronavirus restrictions in the country on Thursday.



More than 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits as the economy reels from the coronavirus outbreak.



Italy is the second worst-affected country with 21,645 deaths and 165,155 infections.



But Spain overtook Italy in the number of infections with 182,816 people testing positive. Their death toll rose to 19,130.



17,167 people died of COVID-19 in France, where 147,863 are reported infected. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the U.K. rose to 12,396.



China (3,342), Iran (4,869), Turkey (1,518), Belgium (4,857), Netherlands (3,315), Brazil (1,760), Canada (1,010), Switzerland (1,269) and Sweden (1,333) are the other countries where more than 1,000 people have died of COVID-19.



Some European countries are reopening step-by-step after coronavirus lockdowns.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the national lockdown would continue.



