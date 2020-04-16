BB Exchange (BB.Exchange) Empowering Investors to Drive The Robust Development of DeFi

Financial markets have set off a new storm as the pandemic continues to rage around the world.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / U.S. stocks have triggered the trading curb twice in a row, the third time in 33 years that the U.S. has implemented the circuit breaker measures. There is no doubt that since 2009, the 12-year bull market for US stocks has come to an end.

The stock market's plunge has spread like a virus around the world, with digital assets represented by Bitcoin, fell more than 50% within 2 days. Such a sudden sharp market fall has led the secondary market to a exit stampede, causing a sea of red, which triggered a liquidity crisis.

This "black swan event" has only occurred twice in Bitcoin's entire history, which gives weight to a saying "Before the halving of Bitcoin, value of assets all have been halved". The "waterfall event" of the market has led to a panic surge in online visits, and several large exchanges experiencing simultaneous technical failures and downtime.

Traders were unable to close their positions and stop loss due to the technical problems encountered by the exchanges. Margin calls of contracts spiked more than US$3.7 billion within 24 hours, resulting in massive losses for numerous investors, sending shockwaves to the market; this was a wake-up call.

Risks are not always negative events as it comes with opportunities. In times of crisis, we will witness emerging exchanges which will outshine others during this challenging period and stand the test of time.

BB Exchange (BBEX)-A Global Integrated Services Cryptocurrency Exchange

Just as Bitcoin was born during the global financial crisis of 2008, BBEX Cryptocurrency Exchange was formed in 2020.

BBEX is committed to build a globally competitive integrated services exchange, with plans to expand operations in numerous countries and regions this year. The goal is to provide professional digital asset trading and asset management services to users worldwide.

BBEX's founding team members are industry veterans with more than 15 years of experience in financial and technology industries.

Why is BBEX expected to stand out during this crisis?

Advantages of BBEX

1. High Quality Service: Among the mainstream exchanges on the market, BBEX scores high for quality customer service with 24/7 support in various social chat apps, providing tutorials and materials, giving their traders and users great satisfaction. This is not possible in many top exchanges, as most use email or chat bots during office hours with poor response times. BBEX in this regard is one of its biggest strengths and clearly has the upper hand over others.

2. Low Fees: BBEX serves international users with the best trading fees in the market, offering competitively low trading fees ranging from 0.01% to 0.2%, allowing users to gain more benefits for the long run.

3. Platform Security: Many exchanges often experience attacks by hackers, which took a heavy toll on investors. It is extremely important that an exchange has the capabilities to deter hackers and protect users' assets. For example, one of the largest heists ever, Coincheck Exchange was hacked for US$530 million. Similar cases have also occurred on Binance and Huobi.

Security is an area that BBEX invests heavily on. BBEX uses cutting-edge encryption technology and bank-level security protection system, which cooperates with the world's top security companies to conduct audits on the entire system. In addition, BBEX has set up military-grade firewall and real-time monitoring system to monitor data anomalies, standing by their own ethos: "fast, secure, reliable". In terms of users' assets security, the use of multi-signature hot and cold segregated wallets to maximize the protection of users' assets.

4. Variety of Derivatives: The rapid development of the derivatives market has become a consensus. BBEX is making every effort to create the best experience in the industry for cryptocurrency futures contract trading that will be launching soon this year. BBEX will also launch spot trading, options trading, binary options, crypto-lending and ETF trading. This means BBEX will become the first integrated exchange in the world to have spot trading and all types of derivatives instruments.

BBEX Boosts The Development of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

DeFi also known as Decentralized Finance started in 2018. It is a decentralized protocol to build an open financial system that is designed to allow everyone to conduct financial activities anytime, anywhere.

Compared to traditional finance, DeFi has the advantages of efficient financial services, convenient cross-border payments, increased privacy and security, and easy-to-understand operations.

This year DeFi has become an emerging field in which the entire blockchain industry is paying attention to, the limitless possibilities with imagination!

Why is BBEX promoting the development of DeFi?

In recent years many P2P platforms in China have experienced disastrous security issues, and investors are most concerned of the security of their assets. With DeFi decentralized distributed system, users are able to manage their financial assets by smart contracts on a blockchain, avoiding any risks of losses if the platform collapses. BBEX is working hard in this area to bring DeFi to the masses in the near future!

About SGXT

SGXT is a digital asset based on the ERC-20 standard, with a total supply of 50 million tokens.

We can see the value and potential of SGXT by understanding the application and utility uses in its ecosystem for the near future.

1. Can be used in BBEX spot and futures contract trading to deduct trading fees.

2. Participate in IEO, airdrops, coin swap, mining, etc. organized by BBEX.

3. Users holding SGXT can enjoy the dividends of BBEX and may even become a partner of BBEX.

4. Using SGXT as a payment mode for listing fees, crypto lending, investments and trading fees.

BBEX's mission is to boost the blockchain industry, promote the development of DeFi , and help value investors to steadily add value and explore high quality projects. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned investor, BBEX is your perfect choice in all areas of trading and investment.

