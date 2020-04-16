

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury products maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 10.6 billion euros, down 15% compared to the same period last year.



On an organic basis, revenues were down 17%.



The company said that it has 'proven its ability to be resilient in an economic environment disrupted by a serious health crisis that has led to the closure of stores and manufacturing sites in most countries in recent weeks, as well as the suspension of international travel'



All business groups reported revenue decline, with Wines & Spirits down 13%, Fashion & Leather Goods down 9%, Perfumes & Cosmetics down 18%, Watches & Jewelry slipped 24% and Selective Retailing plunged 25%.



