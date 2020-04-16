Ameritech & Associates: Finance Company COVID-19 Response to Shortage of PPE & Homelessness in California

The COVID-19 crisis has placed tremendous pressure on both California healthcare providers and the state's homeless community. Local leader in small business financing for medical professionals Ameritech & Associates has stepped up in this trying time to do its best to help both.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / The coronavirus pandemic is something which has been shock to many physicians and medical workers in California, leaving them low or even out of the Personal Protective Equipment needed to be able to do their heroic work in as safe a way as possible. Local firm Ameritech & Associates, who specialize in assisting physicians and dentists secure financing to expand, open new locations, purchase equipment, and add additional staffing, has taken the opportunity to do its best to help. The company is working hard to locate the PPE equipment needed and then get it into the hard-working physicians' hands. This is expected to help in many cases so patients with coronavirus can be treated in as safely a way as possible.

"We all have to do our part in a time like this," commented Daniel Desta from Ameritech & Associates. "We are using our network, connections and just hard work to help make things happen, so that physicians have what they need. Facing tests like this personally I also keep in mind, "Joshua 1:9 which reads "Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go', to help stay inspired. To help stay inspired and focused."

The second serious issue made worse by COVID-19 is how to help keep homeless people from being infected and in good health. Ameritech & Associates have announced that for every client they assist secure financing at this time that they will donate 50% of the companies earnings to the Los Angeles Mission Homeless Shelter. This makes working with the company a true win-win for the community.

