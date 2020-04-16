Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has closed the final tranche of 12,320,000 Units of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 18,000,000 Units at C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$616,000.

Each C$0.05 Unit consists of one (1) common share, and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 cents, or, at the Warrant Holder's option, each 200 Warrants is exercisable into one (1) ounce of silver at an exercise price of C$20.00 per ounce (the "Silver Option"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The exercise of the Silver Option into silver is subject to the following conditions:

The Silver Option may only be exercised after the Company successfully mines and processes silver from the Bayhorse property prior to the maturity date of the Warrants, provided that the Company, at its sole discretion, delivers written notice to each Warrant holder that they shall have the right to receive payment in kind by delivery of physical ounces of silver; and The exercise of the Silver Option is subject to a minimum of five thousand (5,000) Warrants (25 ounces of silver).

The funds raised are for the purpose of optimizing the metallurgical work on the silver recovery from the upgrading, processing and refining of silver mineralization from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA., as well as general and administrative purposes.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "The Company thanks all our private placement subscribers for their support during these trying times."

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

Finder fees are payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. (cash of $301 and 6,020 Warrants), P.I. Financial, Corp (cash of $17,500 and 350,000 Warrants) and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (cash of $1,750 and 35,000 Warrants) on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders according to the policies of the TSX-V.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill has subscribed in total for 3,300,000 Units ($165,000) and Bayhorse CFO, Rick Low, has subscribed for 400,000 Units ($20,000) of the private placement. Graeme O'Neill has sold, both through the facilities of the Exchange and privately, 3,300,000 shares of the Company to facilitate his subscription.

Securities issued under this placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

