Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888024 ISIN: US46120E6023 Ticker-Symbol: IUI1 
Tradegate
16.04.20
21:53 Uhr
472,10 Euro
+3,75
+0,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
458,25482,0022:31
468,20470,5522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC472,10+0,80 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,01
Hebel: 4,65
mit moderatem Hebel