

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) jumped over 7% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the airplane maker said it will resume production at Puget Sound-region facilities next week.



Boeing said it will resume all commercial airplanes production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said it has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19.



'The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,' said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest. 'This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.'



Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs



Meanwhile, the 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX, which was grounded by airlines worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.



Operations at Boeing's South Carolina facilities will remain suspended as for time being. Earlier this week, Boeing restarted mostly defense production operations in the region with about 2,500 people.



The company also announced plans to stagger shifts, require face coverings, and install visual cues and signage so employees can keep their distance from each other, among other precautions.



Boeing will also provide personal protection equipment wherever physical distance cannot be maintained. Wellness checks at the beginning of every shift and voluntary temperature screenings are also part of the company's plan.



BA closed Thursday's trading at $134.24, down $11.74 or 8.04%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $9.09 or 6.77% in the after-hours trade.



