Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it and Comet Exploration Ltd. ("Comet") have negotiated an amendment ("Amendment") to the terms of the 10% net profits interest ("NPI"), which is capped at $1.5 million, due to Comet from profits derived from its Chilean projects under the purchase agreement. (see press release dated December 11, 2017).

Alastair McIntyre, CEO commented "We are pleased to conclude this amended agreement with Comet. The strategic decision to amend the NPI agreement removes $1.3 million in future payment obligations. Taking the opportunity to purchase the NPI obligation at this time as we expand operations and prepare to advance on our fit for purpose mill will help fast track Altiplano's plan to add additional near term cash flowing opportunities."

Under the terms of the Amendment, Altiplano will eliminate the NPI obligation, which was capped at $1.5 million, by making payments totaling $200,000 as follows:

An installment payment of $50,000 to Comet by April 20, 2020;

A further payment of $50,000 to Comet by October 2, 2020;

A final installment payment of $100,000 to Comet by April 1, 2021; and

Return to Comet for cancellation 500,000 ordinary shares of Comet held by Altiplano.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

