Technavio has been monitoring the cordless garden equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 637.62 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Deere Co., Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Toro Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stringent regulations on legacy garden equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Cordless garden equipment market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lawn Mower
- Trimmer And Edger
- Brush Cutter
- Chainsaw
- Leaf Blower
- Other Products
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cordless garden equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market Size
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market Trends
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies automation in lawn care as one of the prime reasons driving the cordless garden equipment market growth during the next few years.
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cordless garden equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Deere Co., Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Toro Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cordless garden equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cordless garden equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cordless garden equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cordless garden equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cordless garden equipment market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Lawn mower Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Trimmer and edger Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Brush cutter Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chainsaw Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leaf blower Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing strategic alliances
- Technological advances
- Automation in lawn care
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deere Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- The Toro Co.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of vendors classification
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
