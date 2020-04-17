Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ ISIN: KYG8701T1388 Ticker-Symbol: TC2A 
Frankfurt
16.04.20
12:59 Uhr
0,384 Euro
-0,004
-1,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3880,42016.04.
0,3860,42016.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD0,384-1,03 %