

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. will reopen its only one retail store in South Korea on Saturday, as the country's coronavirus infections slowed, according to reports. It marks the reopening of the first location after the U.S. tech giant closed all stores outside China last month in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



'To start, we'll have an adjusted schedule and guidelines to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. A focus for the store will be service and support at the Genius Bar,' Apple reportedly said in a statement.



Apple will provide several options to customers who want to make a purchase, that include ordering online for delivery or pick up in store, the reports said.



South Korea, which once saw the highest number of cases outside of China, has managed to flatten the curve of new infections.



Apple reopened all 42 of its stores in China in March, more than a month after they were closed in the wake of the pandemic.



However, Apple Stores across the U.S. will remain closed until at least early May.



Meanwhile, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook called the pandemic an 'uncertain and stressful moment,' but expressed confidence that the company will emerge strongly from the crisis, Bloomberg reported.



At a company-wide virtual meeting, Tim Cook reiterated Apple's strong financial position and said that the company is paying retail employees even though stores are remain closed, according to the report said.



Apple doesn't yet know when employees will be able to return to offices, but it is likely to implement temperature checks and social distancing once they come to work, Cook reportedly said.



On Wednesday, Apple launched second-generation iPhone SE, a $399 phone with 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The phone sports a 12 megapixel single-camera system, which features improved Smart HDR photography.



