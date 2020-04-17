Prosafe SE: Prosafe and Total agree to defer 2020 North Sea campaign

Prosafe and Total E&P UK Limited ('Total') have agreed to defer the commencement date for the Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea by one year.

The firm duration of the contract now commences around late Q1 2021 and remains as 162 days with one 30-day option. In addition, there will be a deferral fee payable by Total.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "This contract remains important for both Prosafe and Total, even as we face a time of unprecedented challenge."