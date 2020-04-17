

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported Friday that its third-quarter sales revenue increased 2 percent from last year to $1.13 billion. Sales revenue increased 6 percent at constant currency rates.



The company recorded ongoing price momentum and strong volume growth across major markets, amid increased uncertainty since the outbreak of COVID-19.



CHEP Americas' revenue increased 7 percent, but it declined in CHEP Europe, Middle East & Africa and CHEP Asia-Pacific regions.



The company said its trading performance for the first nine months was is in line with the delivery of the fiscal 2020 guidance.



Looking ahead, the company revised its fiscal 2020 guidance to reflect increased uncertainty in the overall trading environment and the anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on its fourth-quarter trading performance.



Brambles now expects fiscal 2020 sales revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent at constant-FX rates and underlying profit growth of 3-5% at constant-FX rates and including the impact of AASB16.



The company projects a material reduction in fourth-quarter revenue and earnings contributions from the Automotive and Kegstar businesses.



Further, the company said its share buy-back programme is continuing and dividend policy unchanged reflecting the strength of Brambles'balance sheet and liquidity profile.



The company said its May 2020 Investor Day has been postponed due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions and government lockdowns. A revised date will be announced in due course.



In Australia, Brambles shares were trading at A$11.76, up 3.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRAMBLES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de