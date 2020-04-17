EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.6 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.3 3 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3.2 4 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 3.1 5 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.9 6 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.8 7 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.8 8 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.8 9 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.7 10 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.6 11 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 12 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.5 13 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.5 14 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.5 15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.5 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 17 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.3 18 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 19 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.2 20 Total Energy France 2.2 21 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.2 22 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.1 23 Nokia Information Technology Finland 1.9 24 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 25 BP Energy United Kingdom 1.9 26 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 1.9 27 ENI Energy Italy 1.9 28 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.5 30 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.4 31 BNP Paribas Financials France 1.4 32 ING Financials Netherlands 1.4 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.4 34 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 1.1 35 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 0.8 36 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 0.5 37 Tokyo Broadcasting System Communication Services Japan 0.4 Total equity investments 79.1 Cash and other net assets 20.9 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 30.2 Japan 18.0 Asia Pacific ex Japan 13.5 UK 12.0 Americas 3.2 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 20.9 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 21.1 Communication Services 15.7 Financials 10.4 Energy 7.0 Industrials 6.1 Consumer Staples 5.7 Consumer Discretionary 5.2 Information Technology 4.7 Real Estate 2.3 Materials 0.8 Cash and other net assets 20.9 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 March 2020, the net assets of the Company were £111,746,000.

17 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF