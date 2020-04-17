Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.04.2020
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2020

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2020

PR Newswire

London, April 16

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.6
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.3
3Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.2
4SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 3.1
5Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.9
6VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.8
7AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.8
8Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.8
9Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.7
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.6
11OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.5
12China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.5
13East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.5
14Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.5
15Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.5
16Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
17Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.3
18Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
19ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.2
20TotalEnergyFrance 2.2
21PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.2
22Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.1
23NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 1.9
24BayerHealth CareGermany 1.9
25BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.9
26Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 1.9
27ENIEnergyItaly 1.9
28TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.5
30CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.4
31BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 1.4
32INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.4
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.4
34Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 1.1
35AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 0.8
36Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 0.5
37Tokyo Broadcasting SystemCommunication ServicesJapan 0.4
Total equity investments79.1
Cash and other net assets20.9
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK30.2
Japan18.0
Asia Pacific ex Japan13.5
UK12.0
Americas3.2
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets20.9
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care21.1
Communication Services15.7
Financials10.4
Energy7.0
Industrials6.1
Consumer Staples5.7
Consumer Discretionary5.2
Information Technology4.7
Real Estate2.3
Materials0.8
Cash and other net assets20.9
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 March 2020, the net assets of the Company were £111,746,000.

17 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2020 PR Newswire