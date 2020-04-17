EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2020
London, April 16
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.6
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.3
|3
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|3.2
|4
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|3.1
|5
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|6
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|7
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|8
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.8
|9
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.7
|10
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|11
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.5
|12
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.5
|13
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.5
|14
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.5
|15
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.5
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|17
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.3
|18
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
|
2.3
|19
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.2
|20
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.2
|21
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.2
|22
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.1
|23
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|1.9
|24
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|25
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|26
|Swire Pacific A
|Real Estate
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|27
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.9
|28
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.7
|29
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.5
|30
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.4
|31
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|1.4
|32
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|1.4
|33
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.4
|34
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Energy
|Netherlands
|1.1
|35
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|0.8
|36
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|0.5
|37
|Tokyo Broadcasting System
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.4
|Total equity investments
|79.1
|Cash and other net assets
|20.9
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|30.2
|Japan
|18.0
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|13.5
|UK
|12.0
|Americas
|3.2
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|20.9
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|21.1
|Communication Services
|15.7
|Financials
|10.4
|Energy
|7.0
|Industrials
|6.1
|Consumer Staples
|5.7
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.2
|Information Technology
|4.7
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Materials
|0.8
|Cash and other net assets
|20.9
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 March 2020, the net assets of the Company were £111,746,000.
17 April 2020
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
