Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Revolving Credit Facility Update
PR Newswire
London, April 17
For release 17th April 2020
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")
REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UPDATE
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has drawn its revolving credit facility ('RCF') with Royal Bank of Scotland International ('RBSI') in full, totalling £52.5 million.
Following the drawdown, the Company has approximately £87.5 million in cash which provides important operational flexibility to capitalise on future investment opportunities. The RCF is an efficient source of funding that can be repaid and redrawn as often as required. The Company's consolidated net loan-to-value ('LTV') remains unchanged at approximately 21% based on the 31 December 2019 valuation.
