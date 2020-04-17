Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.04.2020 | 08:04
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Revolving Credit Facility Update

PR Newswire

London, April 17

For release 17th April 2020

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UPDATE

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has drawn its revolving credit facility ('RCF') with Royal Bank of Scotland International ('RBSI') in full, totalling £52.5 million.

Following the drawdown, the Company has approximately £87.5 million in cash which provides important operational flexibility to capitalise on future investment opportunities. The RCF is an efficient source of funding that can be repaid and redrawn as often as required. The Company's consolidated net loan-to-value ('LTV') remains unchanged at approximately 21% based on the 31 December 2019 valuation.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
J.P. Morgan Cazenove:
William Simmonds		020 7742 4000
Northern Trust:
Lisa Garnham		01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla		020 3727 1000
