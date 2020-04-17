The Chinese solar manufacturer has finally addressed lingering uncertainty about its future with the release of the audited version of its 2019 financial results.China's Comtec Solar has recorded a loss of RMB129 million (US$18.2 million) for the year to the end of December 2019, with net current liabilities standing at RMB189 million, according to the newly released audited version of its full-year results. However, it insists that it remains a going concern, despite its poor performance. The release of its audited results confirms the company's late-January announcement of its full-year earnings ...

