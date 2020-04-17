Program for the publication of Yara International ASA first quarter results 2020

The Yara International ASA first quarter 2020 report and presentation will be published on Thursday 23 April 2020at08:00 CEST.





In light of the Covid-19 situation and in accordance with government recommendations, the results will be presented through a webcast and Q&A session at 12:00 CEST, with physical attendance not permitted . The webcast will be hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether, CFO Lars Røsæg and EVP Sales & Marketing Terje Knutsen. The presentation will be held in English.



The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:

yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/





