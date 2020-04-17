Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Update on the AGM meeting arrangements 17-Apr-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 17 April 2020 Polymetal International plc Update on the AGM meeting arrangements On 16 April 2020, the UK Government announced extension of the mandatory measures in relation to social distancing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These mandatory measures include requiring people to stay at home, except for very limited purposes and stopping all gatherings of more than two people in public. We fully support these measures to protect public health and safety. As a result, it is no longer lawful for us to hold our AGM in the normal way. Polymetal's AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. No external shareholders will be admitted. The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be announced, in the normal way, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM. For further details on how to participate in the meeting electronically, proxy voting and Q&A please visit: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-ce ntre/general-meetings/ [1]. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & 8000 Europe Co. Limited Internationa l plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon James Stearns +44 20 7886 2500 Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 58753 EQS News ID: 1023577 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8451a6364257fcf3805078e534fbdea3&application_id=1023577&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

