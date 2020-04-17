Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.7268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72946271 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 58826 EQS News ID: 1023801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 17, 2020 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)