Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.9887 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11053547 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 58833 EQS News ID: 1023815 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2020 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)