Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7199464 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 58839 EQS News ID: 1023827 End of Announcement EQS News Service

