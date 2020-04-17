Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.4927 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29393 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 58887 EQS News ID: 1023927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 17, 2020 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)